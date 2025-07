Resource Utopia | Exhibitions | Showcase

It's often said that one person's utopia is another's dystopia. And now, Resource Utopia, Istanbul's newest gallery, is hoping to add to that conversation. They did it by inviting a group of young photographers to take part in an 8-month workshop, working in tandem with art houses in Berlin and Istanbul. We sent Aadel Haleem to check out what they came up with.