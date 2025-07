PewDiePie's LAST CHANCE!! Can Felix remain King of YouTube? FULL EPISODE

The greatest Youtube battle of all time! PewDiePie’s top Indian fan tells us why he’s backing PDP while an expert says it’s time for T-series. Nexus with Matthew Moore. On this episode of Nexus we spoke to… Saiman Says, an India-based YouTuber Joel Davis, CEO of Mighty Social