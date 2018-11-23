The Khashoggi Killing: Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing

US President Donald Trump says there isn't enough evidence to blame the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. His comments come as France becomes the latest country to put sanctions on 18 Saudi agents believed to have carried out the killing. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Khashoggi #Trump #MBS