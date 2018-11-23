November 23, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Donald Trump value Saudi money over human rights?
After Donald Trump refused to accept the findings of a CIA report into Jamal Khashoggi's killing, we ask if the US president is helping the Saudi Crown Prince MBS get away with murder. Guests: Ahmed al Ibrahim Saudi Affairs specialist Michael Johns Co-founder of the conservative Tea Party movement Ahmed Bedier President of United Voices for America
Does Donald Trump value Saudi money over human rights?
Explore