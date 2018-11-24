France Protests: Thousands in Paris protest high fuel prices

Police in Paris fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse thousands of people gathered in the center of the city. They had been protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. The protesters, known as the yellow vests, say they can no longer cope with his tax rises. Shamim Chowdhury is in Paris.