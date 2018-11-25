November 25, 2018
Argentina Football Violence: Riot police deployed after supporters clash
Chaos at a football match in Argentina as fans of one team attacked the players of the rival team forcing the game to be postponed. River Plate supporters threw bottles and stones at the Boca Juniors bus, several players were injured and were taken to hospital. Philip Owira reports. #Argentina #FootballViolence #Hooligans
