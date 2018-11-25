Female Slum Boxers: Ugandan women turn to boxing to escape poverty

Uganda's Katanga slum is one of the biggest in the capital city, Kampala. It has more than three thousand makeshift homes, with people living in squalid conditions. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, some of its residents are looking for a way out - and they've turned to sport for the answer. #Uganda #FemaleBoxers #SlumBoxers