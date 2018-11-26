Nigeria Cholera Outbreak: 175 people have died north of the country

A humanitarian group in Nigeria says it's recorded 10-thousand cases of cholera in the north, where at least 175 people have died since the start of this month. Most of the cases have been in camps for displaced people in Borno state, where thousands have gone to escape attacks by Boko Haram. Timothy Obiezu reports from Maiduguri. #Nigeria #Cholera #Health