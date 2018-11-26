November 26, 2018
Gaza university graduates struggle to find jobs | Money Talks
A recent survey found more than half of Palestinian college graduates under the age of 29 are unemployed. And in Gaza alone, a quarter-of-a-million university graduates find no work opportunities once they finish school. And the 12-year-long blockade on Gaza has made things worse. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Palestine #Unemployment #UniversityGraduates
