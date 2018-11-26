BIZTECH
Tech stocks lead market slump | Money Talks
Global stock markets had a very bad week on top of a very bad month. For big tech stocks it was particularly grim, with the biggest players losing hundreds of billions of dollars in value. Investors are concerned about rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and a global trade war. Many were unable to find a safe haven even in Apple, the world's most valuable company. For more on the story, we are joined by Rich Jaroslovsky, chief journalist and vice president for content at SmartNews. #StockMarkets #TechStocks #Apple
November 26, 2018
