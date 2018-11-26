Ingenious Inventions: What's the recipe?

When you think of inventors, Thomas Edison, the creator of the light bulb or more recently Apple computers founder Steve Jobs, might come to mind. But what makes an invention successful? As technology advances, different types of inventions emerge. Is invention necessary to man or will we eventually run out of ideas? ​ Joining us at the Roundtable was Andrea Evans, Intellectual Property Attorney; Garrick Jones, Open Innovation Programme, London School of Economics; Jonathan Wilson, Hult International Business School; and Adrian Westaway, Inventor, Special Projects Studio. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Invention #IngeniousInventions #WIPO