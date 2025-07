9 killed in clashes in India-administered Kashmir

At least 9 people, including a 15-year-old civilian, were killed in Kapran village of India-administered Kashmir on November 25. At least 411 people have been killed so far this year in armed conflicts in India-administered Kashmir, which makes it the bloodiest year since 2008, when 505 people were killed. #IndiaAdministeredKashmir #Kashmir #Kapran