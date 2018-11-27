November 27, 2018
US Migrant Caravan: Thousands travel to US border to seek asylum
The US has reopened a border port crossing on the US-Mexican border after clashes between migrants and US border patrol agents on Sunday. But now, President Donald Trump is threatening to shut the border down permanently, and change America's asylum law. Nicole Johnston has spent time at the US-Mexico border and she sent us this report. #MigrantCaravan #Mexico #USborder
