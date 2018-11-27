November 27, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The War In Syria: Displaced Syrians struggling to make ends meet
War has forced more than half of Syria's people from their homes. Nearly six million have sought safety in Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. Another six million are internally displaced in their own country. As Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, many are living in desperate conditions as they wait to return to where they used to live. #Syria #IDP #Refugees
The War In Syria: Displaced Syrians struggling to make ends meet
Explore