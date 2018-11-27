November 27, 2018
Climate Change: World emissions continue to increase
Ahead of a UN conference on climate change, the international body will publish it's latest report on greenhouse gas emissions. Before its release, scientists have warned that the world is on course for a catastrophic disaster due to climate change. Assed Baig looks at the big question: Can the environment and humanity be saved? #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #WorldEmissions
