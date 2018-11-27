Brussels backs Theresa May’s Brexit deal. But can she convince her own parliament?

Negotiations between Britain and the European Union haven’t been easy. They’ve been so rough that two of the UK’s Brexit secretaries resigned. But after nearly 20 months of talks, EU member states have agreed to a deal that will see the UK leave the bloc. Now all the British prime minister has to do is convince her own parliament. But can she? Hyder Abbasi reports