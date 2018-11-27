WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has British PM Theresa May negotiated the best deal with the European Union?
In the United Kingdom, there's serious opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit deal across the board. Even many within the prime minister's own Conservative party think her deal is a bad one. Parliament is set to vote on December 11th. Is that enough time for May to convince the House of Commons? If not, could there be a second referendum? Guests: Lee Jones Associate Professor of international politics at Queen Mary University Julie Girling Member of the European Parliament for South West of England and Gibraltar Helen Drake Professor of European Studies at Loughborough University London
Has British PM Theresa May negotiated the best deal with the European Union?
November 27, 2018
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us