Has British PM Theresa May negotiated the best deal with the European Union?

In the United Kingdom, there's serious opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit deal across the board. Even many within the prime minister's own Conservative party think her deal is a bad one. Parliament is set to vote on December 11th. Is that enough time for May to convince the House of Commons? If not, could there be a second referendum? Guests: Lee Jones Associate Professor of international politics at Queen Mary University Julie Girling Member of the European Parliament for South West of England and Gibraltar Helen Drake Professor of European Studies at Loughborough University London