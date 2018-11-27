WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World Citizen launches its 2019 campaign ‘Women of War’
As of this moment, at least a third of the world's countries are involved in some form of conflict. The biggest victims are always civilians. And, in war zones, women will often be specifically targeted. In Liberia, more than 40,000 women were victims of sexual violence during its first civil war. In Rwanda, at least 250,000 were raped and abused in just one year. The UN has designated rape as a weapon of war, but its widespread use continues to wreak havoc on communities. TRT World Citizen, the philanthropic arm of the network, has launched a campaign to raise awareness of this issue. It's called 'Women of War'.
TRT World Citizen launches its 2019 campaign ‘Women of War’
November 27, 2018
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us