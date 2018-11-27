November 27, 2018
Venezuelan businesses battle hyperinflation | Money Talks
In Venezuela, the economic crisis is worsening daily and most business owners are struggling to stay open. One of them is Sucre, whose owners are determined not to close down and have created a sweet formula to try and balance hyperinflation and financial stability. Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas. #Venezuela #EconomicCrisis #Hyperinflation
