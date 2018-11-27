November 27, 2018
BIZTECH
GM to close seven factories and fire thousands | Money Talks
US carmaker General Motors says it is stopping production at seven of its factories, and laying off thousands of workers. The company says it wants to cut costs due to weak demand at home, and the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war. For more on the story, Giles Gibson joins us from Washington DC. #GeneralMotors #TradeWars #Automotive
