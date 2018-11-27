Khashoggi Response: Can the EU agree?

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at his country’s consulate in Istanbul on the 2nd of October. Initially, the government in Riyadh gave contradictory explanations for his disappearance. The kingdom’s young ruler Mohammed bin-Salman, or MBS for short, must now deal with mounting pressure from some key western allies. Here at the Roundtable we have Andreas Krieg, a Middle East and Defence Expert; Ian Black former Middle East editor of the Guardian and James Rogers, Director of the Global Britain Programme, Henry Jackson Society, London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #YemenWar