The Romanian prince Vlad Tepes was known as the Impaler. As you can tell he was one bad dude - so much so some say he was the inspiration for the movie villain Dracula. Now a new Turkish movie brings a different, non-supernatural depiction of Vlad and chronicles his rivalry with the Ottoman Empire. But the film has been given a restrict, +18 rating in Germany for what the country's rating system calls "extreme levels of Turkish nationalism”. We discuss that aspect with Professor of Media and Communications at Ibn Haldun University, Taner Dogan.
November 27, 2018
