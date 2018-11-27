Climate Change: Malawi's second largest lake is drying up

Climate change is threatening fish species across the world. And the impact is being felt from the wealthiest countries to the poorest. Lake Chilwa in Malawi, once provided jobs and food. But now it's dried to dangerously low levels, putting fishing communities out of business. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. #ClimateChange #LakeChilwa #Malawi