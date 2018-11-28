November 28, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Albania's Underwater Treasure: Govt struggles to preserve cultural heritage
The waters off Albania are the resting place of centuries of cultural heritage - however, until 1990, only archaeologists and soldiers were permitted to explore its shipwrecks and relics. But now, the sites became a magnet for treasure hunters looking for big profits. Nick Davies Jones has the story. #Albania #CulturalHeritage #UnderwaterTreasure
