November 29, 2018
WORLD
Climate Change: Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise
Global efforts to tackle climate change are falling short, according to a new report from the UN. The study found that carbon dioxide emissions are rising for the first time in four years and economic growth is responsible. But as Sarah Morice reports, scientists believe climate disaster can be avoided if immediate action is taken. #ClimateChange #GasEmissions #EconomicGrowth
