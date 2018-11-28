November 28, 2018
WORLD
Is HTS undermining Syrian opposition to Assad?
Russia and the Assad regime say Syrian opposition fighters in Idlib are behind a suspected chemical attack. The alliance of Turkish-backed rebels there deny the allegations, saying the regime is creating a pretext for an offensive. But Idlib's most powerful rebel group has stayed silent: Hayat Tahrir al Sham. Guests: Yahya al Aridi Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiation Commission Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman and founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Kevork Almassian Founder of Syriana Analysis
