#SmashBrahminicalPatriarchy poster causes uproar in India

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met stakeholders in India and posed for a photo with a poster denouncing oppression by upper-caste Hindus, known as Brahmins. Those of the lowest status, Dalits, say they frequently face prejudice and abuse from Brahmins. But an apology from Twitter's India office hasn't stopped Brahmins from pursuing legal action against the firm for hate speech. Guests: Sanghapali Aruna Executive director of Project Mukti Sankrant Sanu Columnist for Entrepreneur India Thenmozhi Soundararajan Dalit activist