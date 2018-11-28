November 28, 2018
Angola Banana Farming: Angola diversifying economy through agriculture
In Angola, bananas are turning into a new kind of gold. Although, the country's is the second biggest oil producer in Africa, revenues have fallen since 2014 due to the drop in oil prices. Usman Aliyu Uba reports now on how the common banana may hold the key to improve Angola's economy. #Angola #BananaFarming #Agriculture
