Saudi Aramco to spend $500B over next 10 years | Money Talks

The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has damaged Saudi Arabia's credibility and forced Riyadh into damage control, as investors keep their distance. But Saudi Aramco is not fazed. The oil-rich kingdom's economic cornerstone has announced plans for massive investments in new industries. They are meant to complement its bread and butter oil business and eventually transform the economy. For more on the story, we speak to Ellen Wald, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Centre.