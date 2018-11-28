Yildiz Moran’s ‘A Mountain Tale’ | Exhibitions | Showcase

She's been described as 'a majestic mountain of Turkish photography.' Despite a career that spanned a little over a decade, she managed to capture everyday life opening a door to the rest of the world, of what life in mid-20th century Turkey was like. And now a new exhibit is paying homage to this trailblazing photographer. Showcase's Aadel Haleem, went to take a look.