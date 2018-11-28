1492 The Gates of Heaven | Literature | Showcase

Let's step back in time for a moment... Imagine you're in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia. It's 1492 - the height of the Spanish Inquisition. A time when Muslims and Jews were being forced to convert to Catholicism, a choice many paid for with their lives. But one man, Ottoman Sultan Beyazid II took it upon himself to save as many people as he could. That story is being told, as a work of historical fiction, in the novel. '1492 The Gates of Heaven'. And the author himself, Beyazit Akman joins Showcase in the studio.