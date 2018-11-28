November 28, 2018
US Migrant Caravan: Living conditions are getting worse in camps
The number of migrants and refugees on the US-Mexico border is growing. There are now 8-thousand, mostly in the Mexican city of Tijuana. More than 5-thousand are packed into a sports ground, living in squalid conditions. US President Donald Trump is calling it an "invasion" and says they will never be allowed to enter. Nicole Johnston has the latest.
