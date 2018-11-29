The War In Yemen: US may end military support for Saudi in Yemen

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there's no direct evidence connecting the Saudi crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. During a closed door hearing, Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warned US senators that going after Saudi Arabia would not only strain ties with Riyadh, but would also affect US national security. Pompeo's comments came after the US Senate voted on a measure to withdraw American support for a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Leone Lakhani has more.