Gaziantep Taxi Driver: Turkish driver wins award for helping refugees

Turkey has taken in an estimated 3.5 million refugees since the war in Syria began. About 400,000 of them have ended up in the city of Gaziantep. integration of the newcomers, a lack of jobs and rising living costs have been causes for concern for many locals.But Our Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth went to meet one man who put some wheels in motion to help those in need.