Gabon’s missing president
Just over a month ago, Gabon's president Ali Bongo was hospitalised in Saudi Arabia. He hasn't been seen in public since. After an initial period of silence, his government said he was simply fatigued, they later admitted he was seriously ill but now on the mend. Some of Bongo's opponents aren't buying the government line. And they may have good reason to be suspicious. Gabon's first two presidents died abroad, and in the case of Omar Bongo, Ali's father, his death was hidden for several days. Could the same be happening again? Shoaib Hassan reports.
