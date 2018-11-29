WORLD
Mission to Mars | InSight lander
The InSight lander’s journey which began in May came down to seven nail-biting minutes as the probe had to slow from 12 thousand miles per hour to just five and land safely on the red planet. The more than 800 million dollar project will be the first to study the interior of Mars. And the spacecraft has already started sending pictures back to earth. Now after this major NASA milestone, scientists say it’s only a matter of time before mankind takes its first steps on the dusty red planet. Guest: Rob Grover System lead for InSight's entry, descent and landing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
November 29, 2018
