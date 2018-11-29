November 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Black Sea crisis | Gabon’s missing president | NASA’s mission to Mars
Ukraine declares martial law as Russia fires on and seizes three vessels that belong to the Ukrainian navy. Could the two countries be on the brink of war? Also, Gabon's president hasn't been seen for more than a month. His government says he was seriously ill but recovering. Why all the secrecy? And, NASA lands a probe on Mars. Could mankind be heading there next?
Black Sea crisis | Gabon’s missing president | NASA’s mission to Mars
Explore