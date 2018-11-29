November 29, 2018
US Migrant Caravan: Tijuana officials brace more incoming migrants
Officials in the Mexican city of Tijuana are bracing for heavy rain that could turn a camp of 6000 refugees into a disaster. The city is struggling to cope with the thousands of men, women and children who've arrived on their doorstep. And as Nicole Johnston reports from Tijuana, another two migrant caravans are still on their way.
