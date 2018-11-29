WORLD
1 MIN READ
Shems Friedlander and ‘Rumi's Forgotten Message’ | Literature | Showcase
Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi or simply Rumi is the most popular and some say, the most misinterpreted poet in the world. Although deeply rooted in the prophetic tradition of Islam, many read his words without taking into account the Sufi or the Islamic references in his work. Author and scholar Shems Friedlander solidly places Rumi within the heart of Islam. In his book, Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi's Forgotten Message, Friedlander also calls for a study of the true essence of Rumi as a Sufi saint and founder of a Sufi path. Friedlander says the cure for our spiritual amnesia lies in integrating Rumi's lessons into our everyday lives as 'Each verse of the Masnawi is a teaching and a love letter.' And he joins Showcase in the studio to talk more about Rumi and his book.
Shems Friedlander and ‘Rumi's Forgotten Message’ | Literature | Showcase
November 29, 2018
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us