November 29, 2018
WORLD
Venezuelan Migrant Crisis: US hospital ship in Colombia to help migrants
A US navy ship has docked in Colombia, where it's helping hundreds of Venezuelan migrants. It can provide medical treatment to about 600 people per day. Colombia is the ship's latest stop on a South American tour of countries coping with large influxes of Venezuelans. Manuel Rueda has more from the port city of Riohacha.
