UK Bullying Incident: Syrian boy says doesn't feel safe after attack

A Syrian refugee who was attacked by his schoolmates in the UK says he cried all night after the incident. His family escaped the war in Syria in 2010 and were resettled in the northern town of Huddersfield. The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was attacked last month but the video went viral when it appeared online on Tuesday. And as Assed Baig reports, the 15-year-old says he doesn't feel it's safe to go back to school.