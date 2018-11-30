Charlottesville Attack Trial: Murder trial begins for 21-year-old suspect

A small town in Virginia in the US may finally find a resolution to an act of violence that rocked the country. James Fields heard from his victims for the first time today in his trial for the murder of Heather Heyers during a White Supremacy rally last August. But the case may point to a more worrying trend. TRT World's Lionel Donovan explains.