Protests meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Tunis
Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman is in Argentina for the G20 summit. But he first travelled to Tunisia, and was met with protesters waving bone saws and chanting anti-Saudi slogans. He also visited Saudi Arabia's allies in Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE. Many saw it as an attempt to restore his image goodwill mission in the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and mounting criticism over alleged Saudi war crimes in Yemen. Guests: Ines Djedidi Political activist Sami Hamdi Editor-in-chief The International Interest
November 30, 2018
