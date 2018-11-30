November 30, 2018
Where did Haiti’s aid go?
Haitians trying to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in 2010, have wanted to know why the government hasn't released $2bn donated by Venezuela. A Senate investigation led to accusations last year that dozens of former government officials and business executives stole the cash. Guests: Sienna Merope-Synge Human rights lawyer at the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti Kim Ives Founder of Haiti Liberte
