Has Donald Trump abandoned Palestinians?

The US State Department has informed USAID, that 60 percent of its employees will be dismissed as the first step in the shutdown that will be finalized by 2019. The White House says the decision will force Palestinians to the negotiating table, to talk peace with Israel. But could Donald Trump's hardline approach also lead to more poverty and unrest in the region? Guests: Dave Harden Managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group Jennifer Atala Former senior manager with USAID in Palestine Matthew Brodsky Middle East analyst