November 30, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Haiti’s corruption crisis | US withdraws aid from Palestine | MBS’ Arab world tour
Demonstrators in Haiti accuse the government of stealing billions of dollars meant to be used for reconstruction. Donald Trump pulls aid out of Palestine, we debate whether the move will lead to more poverty and violence. And Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is greeted by protesters in Tunis. #PetroCaribeCorruption #MBS #USAID
