The PKK-YPG connection

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The PKK is the parent organisation that goes by different names in different countries. Like the PJAK in Iran, PCDK in Iraq and the PYD in Syria. The PYD’s armed wing is the YPG. #PKK #US-Turkey