November 30, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey offers mediation in Russia-Ukraine conflict | Turkey's romance with Latin America
A standoff between Russia and Ukraine is threatening to boil over into the worst escalation of tensions since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan's multi-nation tour to South America is set to push forward one of the country's main foreign policy goals
Turkey offers mediation in Russia-Ukraine conflict | Turkey's romance with Latin America
Explore