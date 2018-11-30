November 30, 2018
Can the Russia-Ukraine conflict lead to instability in the Black Sea region?
The Ukrainian government has blasted Russia's seizure of three of its ships and its crew, as a clear act of aggression. But Russia maintains that Ukraine violated its territory and hinted that Kiev orchestrated the crisis for political purposes. Guests: Halil Akinci Former Turkish ambassador to Russia Hakan Akbas Senior adviser at Albright Stonebridge Group in Turkey
