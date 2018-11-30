US Migrant Caravan: Tijuana officials brace more incoming migrants

Officials in the Mexican city of Tijuana say they have a humanitarian crisis on their hands. Eight thousand refugees and migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Gautamala have poured into the city along the US-Mexico border in less than two weeks. Almost all of them want asylum in the United States. Another 3000 migrants are on their way in two separate caravans. Nicole Johnston has more from Tijuana.